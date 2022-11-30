Home sweet home. Kim Kardashian offered fans a glimpse at her Christmas wonderland shortly after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized.

“I am walking into my bedroom and look at how magical [this is],” Kardashian, 42, said in an Instagram Story video, which she posted on Tuesday, November 29. “In my bathroom, I always have plants out there and there is a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there. But now this is all I see. It is so beautiful.”

In the social media clip, the reality star filmed the view from her bathroom which included a row of trees outside of her window. All of the trees were lit up as Kardashian took her followers for a tour of her home.

Hours earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that the Skims founder settled her divorce with West, 45. According to the settlement, Kardashian and the rapper will receive joint custody with “equal access” to their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. West will also be required to pay his ex-wife $200,000 a month for child support and is responsible for 50 percent of their kids’ educational and security expenses.

The former couple, who waived spousal support, divided their property assets in accordance with their prenuptial agreement. The legal decision comes nearly two years after Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

Amid the proceedings, the California native was declared legally single in March. Kardashian later opened up about the challenges of coparenting with the Yeezy designer.

“We went off and on. You know, we went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” she shared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April, one month after she restored her last name. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff. Him and I just took a minute of not talking.”

At the time, Kardashian admitted she wasn’t surprised by the ups and downs following their split.

“And I think in relationships, it’ll be like that. I hope we, you know, are the coparenting goals at the end of the day,” she continued. “I think we just have a different kind of platform now. But you know, it doesn’t mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that he’s not an amazing person and amazing friend. I do believe that we’ll have that again. I’m always really hopeful.”

West, for his part, credited the pair’s love for their kids as the reason they continued to stay in touch. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” the “Stronger” performer said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”