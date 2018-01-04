dancing by the moon A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 4, 2018 at 1:46pm PST

Love is in the air! Kourtney Kardashian shared a romantic photo dancing with boyfriend Younes Bendjima via Instagram on Thursday, January 4.

“Dancing by the moon,” the 37-year-old reality star captioned a photo herself in the 24-year-old model’s arms as he dipped her. The low-key couple shared a laugh as they enjoyed a private moment and closed out the holiday season on a grassy lawn surrounded by lit-up trees. On New Year’s Day, the E! star shared another sweet clip via Snapchat of the duo giggling while dancing in the same area.

The pair, who seldom share photos with one another on social media, celebrated the holidays with Kardashian’s family. They were spotted ice skating hand-in-hand with the Kardashian Konfidential author’s daughter Penelope in Los Angeles last month.

As previously reported, the former DASH owner and the Algeria native started seeing each other in December 2016. “Younes and Kourtney are great,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2017 of their romance. “The relationship is still developing and it’s getting more serious.”

Throughout the course of their relationship, the couple have traveled all over the world and have been spotted enjoying several date nights throughout Los Angeles.

Before romancing Bendjima, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Scott Disick on and off for nearly a decade. Although both Kardashian and Disick, 34, have moved on — he is currently in a relationship with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie — the exes are committed to coparenting their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

