Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick reunited on Friday, December 15, to celebrate their son Mason’s eighth birthday.

Kardashian, 38, arrived with the couple’s youngest children, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, for the party at a bowling alley in Calabasas, California. They were also joined by momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and rapper Xzibit.

The exes, who split in 2015, haven’t been seen together much this year but in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special in September Disick confessed that Kardashian is “the only person I’ve ever loved in my life.”

Noticeably absent from the party were Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and Disick’s main squeeze, Sofia Richie.

