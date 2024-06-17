Kourtney Kardashian remains head over heels for Travis Barker.

The reality star, 45, took to social media on Sunday, June 16, to pay tribute to her husband in celebration of Father’s Day.

Sharing a series of photos that capture Barker, 48, playing with and caring for the pair’s seven-month-old son, Rocky, Kourtney wrote of her husband’s protective nature.

“Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker !! Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids. You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven. Happy to celebrate you!” Kourtney captioned the Instagram carousel.

The adorable photos showed the Blink 182 drummer holding Rocky on a bed, nuzzling into the newborn on board a private jet, spending time with him on a beach and giving him a gentle kiss while wearing matching overalls.

Barker was quick to show his appreciation for Kourtney’s post, commenting, “Our life is heaven, I love you.”

Barker followed his wife’s lead by posting his own Father’s Day tribute. A series of photos captured him posing with his own father, plus spending quality time with his other children, Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 25, over the years.

The final photo on Barker’s Instagram carousel showed a balloon display of the word ‘Daddy,’ a gift Kourtney had given Barker on Sunday, as revealed via her Instagram Stories.

Kourtney also shared a photo of herself with her late father, Robert Kardashian, in an Instagram Stories post on Sunday.

Kourtney’s tribute to Barker comes after she revealed during the Thursday, June 13 episode of The Kardashians that she was less than thrilled about having to restrict her intimacy with Barker once Rocky arrived in the world.

Kourtney was seen receiving help from mom, Kris Jenner, in the episode while decorating Rocky’s nursery prior to his arrival.

Kris, 68, made a joke about Kourtney’s water breaking, to which Kourtney responded, “Well let’s not say that because I am not ready. My husband is on a plane coming home.”

Kris then said that Kourtney could go into labor when Travis lands, to which her daughter replied, “I need to have sex.”

Kourtney’s response clearly took Kris by surprise who then said, “This is how you talk to your mother? This is wild. Sex is taking a priority to birth?”

Kourtney’s next response? “Yeah because then you can’t have sex for six weeks after,” she pointed out.