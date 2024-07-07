Kourtney Kardashian brought praise and PDA to husband Travis Barker’s Run Travis Run 5K over the weekend.

Barker, 48, welcomed fans to join him at the run and “wellness experience” on Saturday, July 6. The event took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, with the drummer joining his band, Blink-182, for a set later in the day.

Kardashian, 45, was in attendance to support her husband as well as participate, and the couple held hands and kissed in front of the cameras.

Kardashian, sporting a black baseball cap and sunglasses, leaped into her husband’s arms as she crossed the finish line. Kardashian and Barker complemented each other in all-black outfits, with the reality star sporting a black long-sleeve shirt and leggings while the musician donned a graphic t-shirt, running shorts and a hat.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

“I don’t want it to be discouraging. It should just be fun,” Barker told People of the event on Saturday. “I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this and they don’t run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside.”

Kardashian added that she and Barker’s shared love of fitness goes back to before they were dating. “We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever,” she told People.

Per the Run Travis Run website, Barker began running after he survived a plane crash in 2008, which claimed the lives of four people and left him critically injured, with “70% of [his] body” burned.

“I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself,” Barker wrote.

Related: Celebrity Workout Buddies: Stars Who Sweat Together Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us — they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side. Reese Witherspoon, for example, goes on hikes with her […]

“It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs every day,” he continued. “I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I’ve kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles every day before my shows when I’m on tour.”

The musician added that after running his first half-marathon last year, he was inspired by “how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another,” which led him to create Run Travis Run.

He wrote, “The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like-minded people together. I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits.”

Barker will host another Run Travis Run 5K later this month when Blink-182 stops in New York to play Citi Field on Sunday, July 21.