Kourtney Kardashian showed her support — and scored a cool new necklace — after husband Travis Barker‘s half-marathon run on New Year’s Day.

Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram Stories on Monday, January 1, to repost a group photo that was originally shared by Carl Dawson, a friend of Barker’s son Landon.

“Starting the New Years off by completing half a marathon. Let’s Goooooo!!!!!!” read the original caption. Kardashian added, “Supporting and wearing the medal!”

The reality star also shared a photo of herself from the night before, writing, “A perfect, cozy New Year’s Eve in pajamas.” In the snap, Kardashian rocked “Mrs. Barker” and “Rocky” necklaces in honor of her husband, 48, and newborn son.

Kardashian and Barker expanded their family in November 2023 with the arrival of their baby boy, Rocky. The Poosh founder already shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, meanwhile, shares two kids, son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

After their 2022 nuptials, Kardashian and Barker documented their ups and downs while trying to have kids together. The duo originally explored IVF before the side effects proved too challenging.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” Kardashian said on a May 2023 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The TV personality recalled feeling pressure to freeze her eggs, adding, “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not. Most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.”

After IVF took a toll on her body, Kardashian chose to take a step back from the process.

“My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids,” she noted at the time. “We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Kardashian subsequently got pregnant but chose not to address it while filming season 4.

“The whole season [I was pregnant],” she told cameras on a November 2023 episode. “I am five months pregnant. I have not told most people. I have told my closest friends, my family and my kids. Of course [I know when it happened]. People would always say to us, ‘The second you stop trying, it is just going to happen.’ We stopped doing IVF maybe two months before our [May 2022] wedding. So it took a year for all of those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever. I didn’t even check my ovulation anymore.”

Before giving birth to Rocky, Kardashian was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The procedure went smoothly, but Kardashian recalled being affected by the “terrifying” health scare.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she told Vogue in October 2023, one month before Rocky’s arrival. “After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kardashian concluded: “I’ve finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy. I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have.”