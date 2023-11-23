Kourtney Kardashian‘s 8-year-old son Reign pitched a name for his baby brother, and it’s obvious to Us why it didn’t make the cut.

During the newest episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, November 23, Kourtney, 44, revealed she was expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker. She posed for maternity photos with her youngest son, who was already excited to meet his sibling.

“I am going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles,” Reign, who has an older brother Mason, 13, and older sister Penelope, 11, said. “What if I have a sister? Still. She can be a cool person at her school.”

Kourtney’s son, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, suggested a surprising name for his sibling, adding, “His name should be Deez, his middle name should be Big and then his last name should be Nuts. Deez Big Nuts.”

Related: Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The former […]

In response, Kourtney let Reign down nicely by pointing out that her fourth baby’s name would be Barker. She expanded her family three times with Scott before their 2015 split. After moving on with Travis, 48, Kourtney candidly discussed their attempts to have a child.

While filming season 3 of The Kardashians, Kourtney explained why she and Travis were “officially done” with their challenging IVF journey. “I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen,” she said during the premiere, which aired in May.

Kourtney recalled feeling pressure to freeze her eggs in the past. “The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed. I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking it’s a safety net and then it’s not,” she continued. “Most of them didn’t survive the thaw and then none of them made it to an embryo.”

The Poosh founder also discussed the toll that IVF took on her body, adding, “My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

Related: Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues It has been a difficult road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. After in vitro fertilization didn’t work on the first try, Teigen wondered if she had done something wrong. “You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself,” Teigen explained to New York Magazine’s The Cut in April […]

Kourtney subsequently got pregnant but chose not to address it on screen. “The whole season [I was pregnant],” she told cameras during Thursday’s episode while past footage showed her being asked by Kyle Jenner if she was expecting.

More clips were compiled to point out how often Kourtney said she was tired, how she hinted that she was fragile and how she cut out caffeine from her diet before announcing that she had eaten meat despite being vegan.

In a confessional, Kourtney called the experience a “miracle” for her and Travis.

“I am five months pregnant. I have not told most people. I have told my closest friends, my family and my kids,” she detailed. “Of course [I know when it happened]. People would always say to us, ‘The second you stop trying, it is just going to happen.’ We stopped doing IVF maybe two months before our [May 2022] wedding. So it took a year for all of those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever. I didn’t even check my ovulation anymore.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

Despite not sharing the news on her reality series, Kardashian announced in June that she was expecting a baby by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

Three months later, Kourtney revealed she was rushed to the hospital for emergency fetal surgery. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the reality star gave birth to a boy, which she and Barker named Rocky Thirteen.

Kourtney hinted at the newest addition to their family while celebrating Travis’ birthday. “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” she wrote via Instagram on November 14. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.