Kourtney Kardashian’s heart is blinged out — thanks to a new piece of jewelry.

The 44-year-old reality star sparkled from home on New Year’s Eve — as seen in a Monday, January 1, Instagram snap — while wearing a diamond necklace that spelled out “Rocky” in honor of her newborn son with husband Travis Barker.

Kardashian paired the pendant with a “Mrs. Barker” chain, silky champagne-colored pajamas and black glasses that featured “NYE” in gold glittery letters at the brim. Kardashian rocked a fresh face for the occasion and wore her dark brown lob loose and flipped over to one side.

The holiday marked Kardashian’s first as a mom of four after she and Barker, 48, welcomed baby Rocky in November 2023. “They have a beautiful boy. They are both elated,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, as well as daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares sons Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather to Atiana, 24, whom Moakler, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian, Barker and some members of their blended family also celebrated Christmas 2023 together at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas Eve bash.

At the soirée, hosted by Kim Kardashian at her Calabasas mansion, Kourtney showcased a chic — and relatable — style statement.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat,” Kourtney captioned a December 2023 Instagram post that showed her in a floor-length black fur coat. She teamed the plush outerwear with nothing but a black bodysuit and sheer tights. She rocked a smoky eye, lined lips, rosy cheeks and wore her hair in a slicked-back ponytail.