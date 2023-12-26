Kourtney Kardashian turned a fashion emergency into a fashion statement to remember at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

At the soirée, Kardashian, 44, wore a black bodysuit and sheer tights underneath a black floor-length fur coat, revealing via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, that her outfit choice came together after she found herself with limited options following the birth of her fourth child — son Rocky with husband Travis Barker. “When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat 🧸🎄,” Kardashian captioned a series of images that showed off her fit.

Kardashian accessorized with pearl and diamond necklaces, sparkly studs, a silver ring and open-toe heels. For glam, she donned foundation, bronzed cheeks, blush, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, a contoured nose, brown eyeshadow and lined lips. Her brunette locks were parted to the side and worn in a high ponytail.

Kardashian’s relatable style moment comes after she shared photos of Rocky for the first time earlier this month. In one snap Barker could be seen cradling their son as Kardashian breastfed baby Rocky in a different shot. In an additional image, Barker gave the little one a kiss on the head.

Us Weekly confirmed on November 4 that Kardashian gave birth to her first child with Barker. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us. “They are both elated.”

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, on the other hand, is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter Atiana, 24, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian, Barker and some members of their blended family attended the Christmas party, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian. Kim, 42, rocked an icy blue strapless number and was joined by her kids North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.