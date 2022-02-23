Here for the jokes! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared their reactions to a parody video about what might happen at their wedding — and they were into it.

TikTok star Benny Drama shared a video titled “Kourt’s Fairy Tale Wedding” on Tuesday, February 22, that shows the Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, getting married at Disneyland, a place they’ve visited many times throughout their relationship.

“Kourtney, pop princess of punk, is getting married,” the comedian, 28, begins while dressed as Kris Jenner. “And we couldn’t be more excited.”

The social media personality plays many parts in the clip, including Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Larsa Pippen. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, pops up as a wedding crasher who notes that Disneyland is “like a five-minute Uber Pool” ride from her house.

Barker reacted to the video in the comments section, writing, “Lmaoooo,” followed by golfer and comet emojis, seemingly implying that Benny Drama hit it out of the park. Kourtney, for her part, added, “This makes me emotional,” with both crying and laughing emojis.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the musician got engaged in October 2021, less than one year after Us Weekly confirmed that the duo were officially dating. The pair announced their betrothal via Instagram, with Kourtney sharing photos of the couple on the beach surrounded by roses.

Last month, an insider told Us that the twosome are planning to tie the knot “some time this year,” possibly as early as the spring. “They’re so ready to be husband and wife,” the source added. “They couldn’t be more in love.”

The insider noted that the reality star “doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out” before the event, but she and her fiancé plan to involve their children in the ceremony. Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with Disick, 38, whom she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015.

Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. He also remains close to his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who Moakler, 46, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this month, a second source told Us that the Box Car Racer artist and his fiancée are also planning to expand their family together.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” the insider explained. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

