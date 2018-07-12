Kris Jenner can admit she makes mistakes. The momager recently called having an affair during her marriage to Robert Kardashian one of her “biggest regrets.”

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I had gotten pregnant on my honeymoon. I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” Jenner, now 62, told Harvey Levin in a sneak peek of her Sunday, July 15, episode of OBJECTified. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was, like, what I think I went through at some point.” Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Jenner previously revealed that she had an affair with a soccer player in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian. When Levin asked about her infidelity, Jenner admitted that she is not “proud” of her past actions.

“When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart,” the businesswoman said.

Jenner and Kardashian (who died of esophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59) were married from 1978 to 1991 and welcomed Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob during their relationship. The reality TV personality admitted to Levin that her late husband’s divorce filing was “devastating” to her at the time.

“Yeah, because it made it real,” she explained. “Like you think you’re going to come through this period – that was really hard for me.”

She added: “I didn’t have anything. I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’”

Khloé, now 34, opened up about her mother’s affair during an March 2016 episode of her short-lived talk show, Kocktails With Khloé.

“I saw how it destroyed my dad,” the Good American cofounder said at the time. “I saw what it did to my dad, so I don’t want to do that. I also saw the regret from my mom.”

Kris Jenner’s OBJECTified interview airs on Fox News on Sunday, July 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

