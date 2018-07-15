She knew what she wanted — and she got it. Just days after Forbes proclaimed Kylie Jenner close to becoming the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire,” Kris Jenner revealed that her famous daughter had ambitions to become a makeup maven at a young age.

“She had a plan for Kylie Cosmetics when she was 17 and said, ‘OK, Mom, I want you to sit down. I finally figured out what I want to do for the rest of my life,’ and I’m like, ‘Whoa, OK,’” Kris, 62, tells TMZ’s Harvey Levin in an upcoming episode of OBJECTified.

“And she said, ‘It’s going to be makeup. I want to do my own makeup. And I want to do a lip kit, and this is what I want to do, and these are the three colors. And she had meetings, she knew exactly who she wanted and executed it,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued. “And I think 10 minutes later, her product was sold out.”

The famous momager’s revelation comes on the heels of her daughter gracing the cover of Forbes magazine for the “America’s Women Billionaires” issue. The accompanying article details how the 20-year-old is “conservatively worth $900 million,” thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics makeup line, appearances on TV and other endorsements. Forbes also predicts that if she continues to steadily earn money at the rate she is now, she will become the “youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female, trumping Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.”

The news of Jenner’s success was not lost on those closest to her. Her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian took to social media to send their congratulations. Her boyfriend Travis Scott — with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Stormi — also tweeted a sweet messaging that read, “Can’t be more proud” alongside three heart emojis.

While most fans simply sent their well wishes to the star, one took it a step further by launching a GoFundMe to raise the other $100 million needed to get her to the billion-dollar level. Josh Ostrovsky — also known as comedian The Fat Jew — joked, “I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars” alongside the campaign. It has raised $1,748 so far.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!