Kylie Jenner is feeling the love! The 20-year-old beauty mogul’s loved ones took to social media to offer their support after the reality star landed the cover of Forbes fourth annual “America’s Women Billionaire’s” issue as the youngest person on the list.

Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Jenner shares 5-month-old daughter Stormi, tweeted a sweet message for his love, writing, “Can’t be more proud,” along with three heart emojis.

CANT BE MORE PROUD

💛🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/3KFGW6C4nt — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 12, 2018

Caitlyn Jenner offered a similar sentiment on her Instagram page, sharing her daughter’s cover and writing, “So proud of my little girl!”

Posting the same cover shot, 68-year-old Jenner’s ex-wife Kris Jenner penned a heartfelt note to the young entrepreneur, saying, “I am SO proud of you @kyliejenner and everything you have accomplished. You work so tirelessly on your business, and with so much passion and precision. As a mother, it brings me immense joy to watch you continue to make your @kyliecosmetics dreams a reality!!

Meanwhile, big sis Khloé Kardashian kept it simple, adding the cover to her Instagram Stories along with a GIF of dollar bills raining down over the word “Congratulations.”

Not everyone was quite so complimentary, however: Dictionary.com shaded the Life of Kylie star with a now-viral tweet that called into question the magazine’s use of the term “self-made.”

“Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the company tweeted.

The dig came after Forbes lauded Jenner as being one step closer to making history by surpassing Mark Zuckerberg as “the youngest ever self-made billionaire.” (The Facebook cofounder reached billionaire status by age 23.)

Kylie Cosmetics launched in 2016 and is currently valued by Forbes at $800 million, with the young entrepreneur as the sole owner. Paired with her earnings from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and endorsement deals, the publication says the businesswoman’s total valuation is “conservatively worth at $900 million.”

