A Marvel-ous duo! Kris Jenner and Lisa Rinna star in a new ad for Captain Marvel that gives them key roles in the superhero’s origin story.

As 1990s-themed ad starts, Jenner, 63, and Rinna, 55, pull up to a Blockbuster location to return a stack of VHS tapes that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star failed to rewind. (“I’ve got better things to do,” Rinna explains to Jenner. “You think this hair does itself?”)

Before Rinna is able to drop off the tapes, though, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) falls from the sky and crashes through the ceiling of the Blockbuster store. Jenner suggests that Rinna rush to her aid, but Rinna rebuffs the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s suggestion. “I’m an actress, not a doctor!” Rinna says. “Besides, I don’t think she needs any help.”

“What she needs is her own movie,” Jenner says, pulling out a giant, 1990s-era flip phone.

The Kardashian matriarch, 63, posted the clip to Instagram on Monday, March 4. “As a momager, I know talent when I see it,” she wrote in her caption. “And #CaptainMarvel is out of this world. Go see her in theatres Friday.”

Rinna also shared the video on Instagram but later deleted the upload. “I’m a very bad girl, I wasn’t suppose[d] to post mine until Wednesday,” she wrote in a follow-up Instagram post.

Captain Marvel is the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but marks Marvel’s first female-led superhero film. In the story, set in 1995, Larson plays former U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes an intergalactic warrior with Starforce and gets caught up in a battle between two alien worlds. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel opens in theaters on Friday, March 8.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!