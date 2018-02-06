Kris Jenner Reveals the Best Advice She’s Given to New Mom Kylie

Nothing to complain about! Kris Jenner is ecstatic about having two new grandchildren — joking that she has “a lot going on” these days.

So, how does she handle her busy life? “One day at a time,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at Rachel Zoe’s Los Angeles Presentation and Dinner with Belvedere Vodka at The Jeremy Hotel on Monday, February 4. “I enjoy what I do and I am obsessed with my family so it makes it really easy.”

As previously reported, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate last month. Two weeks later, Kylie Jenner had a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

As for the best advice she’s given Kylie on motherhood? “Enjoy every second,” she told Us while celebrating the Box of Style Spring launch. “I think she’s excited.”

The Lip Kit founder welcomed a baby girl on February 1, but has yet to reveal her name. Kris told Us that she didn’t have any say in the naming process, but fans have been quick to speculate on social media. Some theories are Butterfly, Monarch and Posie, which is the name of her latest beauty product.

When not working, the momager’s favorite way to spend time with her family is “just being together.” While doing so, the famous clan also awaits the arrival of Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy. Us broke the news in September that she’s expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

“We’re shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 15 right now, so we’re in the middle of that,” Kris told Us on Monday night. “I feel like so blessed that I get to work with my kids everyday and we’re always together, so yeah it’s nice. I have an amazing life.”

