Kylie Jenner may be 21 years old today, but Kris Jenner thinks her youngest daughter acts more like a 35-year-old.

“She’s an old soul, so Kylie has danced to her own drummer for as long as I can remember,” the momager, 62, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s always had a very clear vision of where she wants to go and what she’s doing and where she wants to be, so that’s always been so surprising to me at such a young age. I think now I am so surprised she’s going to be 21 because I still feel like she’s my little baby, and yet she’s like a 35-year-old. So, go figure.”

Kylie, who turned 21 on Friday, August 10, welcomed daughter Stormi with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in February. Kris tells Us that she used to joke that the Lip Kit mogul would be preparing to walk down the aisle during season 20 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. (The reality series is currently airing season 15 on E!.)

“I used to tease and say, ‘Yeah, season, like 20 something, Kylie gets married.’ Like, totally joking. I wasn’t far away, right?” Kris explains. “I mean here she is, 20, almost 21 years old and has a little precious baby girl, so be careful what you put out there in the universe.”

The Life of Kylie star recently celebrated another big milestone, landing the cover of Forbes magazine in honor of her widely successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. According to the outlet, Kylie is worth $900 million. Kris, for her part, tells Us that her role is simply to ask the right questions and guide her kids in the right direction.

“Well, listen, I sit and talk to her about every business decision she’s about to make, believe me, and I give her the pros and the cons,” Kris explains. “I figure it’s my job to say … like I said to her, ‘Kylie, if you’re going to have and make these lipsticks with these lip kits, if you’re going to design lip kits. You’re using your own money, so these better be colors that you really, really like, because it’s either going to be really successful and sell out really fast, or you’re going to be wearing this lipstick for the rest of your life.’”

Reporting by Brody Brown

