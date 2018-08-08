Making his momager proud! Kris Jenner says Rob Kardashian is continuing to make progress.

“Rob is good. He’s doing better and better,” the 62-year-old exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s working on his health and learning more and more about what it’s like to live with kind of the leftovers of the diabetes that he struggles with from time to time, and working on his, you know, just your nutrition and your health.”

She adds: “I think he’s getting better at understanding how that all works, like I do every day, by the way. I’ve been reading so much about nutrition and health. My mom and my cousin have struggled with some health issues recently. Nothing serious, just nutritionally, and like what you should and shouldn’t be eating. So it’s all very interesting. I feel like our body is just one big scientific experiment.”

Kardashian, 31, has retreated from the cameras and the public eye since he gained more than 100 pounds in 2015, with the exception of his short-lived E! series Rob & Chyna, which he filmed with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in 2016. Despite feeling better, Jenner told Us that fans should not expect to see much of the Arthur George sock designer in season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I think we’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15,” she explains. “We actually start shooting season 16 in a month, if you can believe that.”

“I just think that there was so much going on with everybody else and having babies,” Jenner continues, referring to Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all welcoming daughter’s in 2018. “And it was so crazy that we would take off and go to Cleveland and like, we had all the crews were over here, all the crews were over there, and Rob was doing his own thing.”

Kardashian, for his part, shares 20-month-old daughter Dream with Chyna, 30. Jenner tells Us that her son is “a really great daddy.”

“He’s been such a great dad. I mean, his whole world, the sun rises and sets on Dream,” she gushes. “So it’s really been great to watch, really, really cute.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

