Looking good! Rob Kardashian spent his 31st birthday with family on Saturday, March 17, where he showed off his slim frame.

Wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants and a Los Angeles Dodgers hat, the reality star smiled at daughter Dream while posing for a photo that he later uploaded to Snapchat. Kardashian, who has struggled with his weight for several years, looked healthy, happy and fit.

Kardashian also shared two adorable shots of Dream, one with Irish music playing in the background as she sat in a toy car, while in the other she grinned while holding a marker.

The daddy-daughter duo were celebrating Kardashian’s birthday at his mother Kris Jenner’s house, with several members of his family including Kim Kardashian, who posted a clip of herself using a Snapchat shamrock filter alongside her brother. Kourtney Kardashian, who shared a photo of Rob’s birthday cake complete with a huge shamrock, was also in attendance for the festivities.

His famous family aren’t the only ones who gave Kardashian birthday shout-outs. Earlier in the day, his ex-fiancé, Blac Chyna, shared a sweet photo with their 16-month-old daughter and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Rob from Dreamy and Chy.”

The exes have decided to amicably coparent despite their tumultuous past, including Kardashian’s July 2017 social media rampage, when he shared explicit photos of the Lashed Bar owner and accused her of cheating on him. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, filed a restraining order against him shortly afterwards, but the Rob & Chyna stars delayed the court hearing in the hopes of amending the situation themselves.

Despite finding a resolution in terms of parenting their daughter, Chyna later filed a lawsuit against several members of the Kardashian family over the cancellation of their reality series. While she dropped Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner from the suit, she is currently still seeking legal action against Rob, Kim and Kris. They objected to the lawsuit and asked for it to be dropped in December 2017, claiming Chyna prevented the show from continuing after filing for the restraining order.

