Kris Jenner Sounds Off on Cruel Critics of Kardashian-Jenner Family

Kris Jenner is airing out her grievances with online trolls.

The famous momager, 68, shared her thoughts during an interview with Los Angeles Magazine, declaring, “I have a real problem with bullies and people who are mean and critical online.”

“It’s unfortunate,” she said in the cover story published on Tuesday, February 27. “But there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it’s cruel.”

She shed light on how online hate can truly impact a person, stating, “It affects people’s mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone’s feelings.”

The Kardashians star said she’s convinced there’s a certain type of person behind the keyboard.

“I don’t know how or where that comes from; most times it’s somebody that’s very unhappy within their own life,” she claimed. “It’s a shame that our society has come to this.”

Still, she’s determined to stay positive and focus on the business that pays her, not the negativity spewed on social media.

“The good news is, I don’t read comments. For the most part I don’t pay attention. I’m too busy. I have 12 jobs,” she quipped.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has no problem defending themselves after spending nearly two decades in the spotlight.

Last August, Khloé Kardashian thought it was time to speak up and slammed an outspoken body-shamer who criticized her and Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows in Instagram pics.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” she wrote in the comments section, adding, “That ass is ass’n but you do you baby 💋 that’s why we have so many flavors.”

She ended on a sweet yet pointed note, writing, “Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Kim, 43, shared her own strategy for clapping back at critics back in 2016.

“When I feel like someone is being fake is like the time that I’ll say something that’s usually very publicly,” she told her BFF Jonathan Cheban in a video appropriately titled “How to Clap Back.”

She added, “I personally take the high road most of the time. Like, I just don’t care. So I always think, will I be affected by this tomorrow? Will I be affected by it in a week? Will I be affected in a month? And in a year? And usually the answer is no.”