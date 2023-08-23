Khloé Kardashian clapped back at a body-shamer who commented on her latest glam shots — and signed off by killing them with kindness.

“Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” Khloé, 39, wrote in an Instagram comment on Tuesday, August 22, seemingly in response to a remark about her and sister Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows. “That ass is ass’n but you do you baby 💋 that’s why we have so many flavors.”

Khloé ended her message with a polite but firm kiss-off. “Not everyone has the same taste,” she wrote. “Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Khloé’s response came in the comments section of a Tuesday Instagram post showing off her relatively new icy blond hair. In the snaps, Khloé wore a body-hugging sheer Dolce & Gabbana gown that she accessorized with matching white heels.

Body-shaming haters aside, the look was a huge hit with Khloé’s friends and family, many of whom expressed their approval in the comments section. “WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️,” wrote Kim, 42. Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner, meanwhile, added, “GORGEOUSLY GORGEOUS !!!!!!” while Kylie Jenner chimed in with, “Wowza.” Kardashian family friend La La Anthony, for her part, wrote, “There she goes 😍😍😍😍😍love this!!”

Khloé and her siblings haven’t been shy about responding to critics who comment on their bodies. Last month, she and sister Kim slammed the “ridiculous rumors” that their CGI artists edit their bodies on their Hulu series, The Kardashians.

“I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video [about Kim using CGI tears], you are touching [in other spots on your face] and your tear was perfectly centered. You just missed it,” Khloé said in the July 13 episode, referring to the origin of one popular theory. “The fact that anyone thinks we are adding CGI tears somewhere — no one is CGI-ing nothing.”

Kim, for her part, joked that CGI costs too much money for the family to use it on the show. “Who would CGI a tear? I could not believe that,” she said in a confessional interview. “It is definitely not a CGI tear. Isn’t that expensive?”

In her own sit-down, Khloé asked critics to leave her alone and stop speculating that she has “fake” fingertips. “You guys have been f–king nitpicking me since I have been on TV. Now we are onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don’t wear fake fingertips. This is the length of my fingers,” she said before flipping off the camera.