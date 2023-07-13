Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have heard the speculation about their bodies being altered on The Kardashians — and they have something to stay on the subject.

During a new episode of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, July 13, Scott Disick asked the duo their thoughts about the “ridiculous rumors” regarding their Hulu series. In response, Kim, 42, and Khloé, 39, laughed off the comments about the Skims founder faking her emotional confessionals.

“I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video [about Kim using CGI tears], you are touching [in other spots on your face] and your tear was perfectly centered. You just missed it,” the Good American cofounder said about the origin of a popular theory. “The fact that anyone thinks we are adding CGI tears somewhere — no one is CGI-ing nothing.”

Kim, meanwhile, mocked the speculation while talking to the camera. “Who would CGI a tear? I could not believe that,” she said. “It is definitely not a CGI tear. Isn’t that expensive?”

According to Khloé, a major theory about her scenes involve claims she has “fake” fingertips.

“I was holding a glass on camera and before I type it in [online it comes up]. Fake fingers, fake tan, fake fertility issues,” she told Scott, 40, and Kim while reading search results about herself. “I do not have fake fingers — this looks crazy. These are just my hands.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author attempted to shut down the speculation once and for all on screen. “Leave me alone. You guys have been f—king nitpicking me since I have been on TV. Now we are onto my hands. Well, let me clear this up for everyone. No, I don’t wear fake fingertips. This is the length of my fingers,” Khloé quipped before flipping off the camera twice.

Earlier in the season, Kim and Khloé opened up about saying goodbye to reality TV after nearly two decades. The Kardashian-Jenner family rose to stardom after appearing on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. Following the hit show’s final season, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner signed a major multiyear deal with Hulu to create new content for the streaming service.

“We love our show. Khloé and I give. I just love doing this show because I look at it as an opportunity to help people with what they are going through,” Kim shared in a May episode. “Khloé and I we give real content. I just think our show is what made us. I will always want to film and give us our all.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.