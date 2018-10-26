Kris Jenner: This Is a Side of Kanye West ‘Nobody’s Seen Before’

One loving mother-in-law! Kris Jenner is sticking by Kanye West even amid the 41-year-old’s controversial comments, though the 62-year-old does wish her son-in-law would keep more of his thoughts private.

Jenner opened up about West’s recent controversies in a sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres, which is slated to air on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, October 26. And the rapper’s October 11 White House lunch with President Donald Trump was the first thing DeGeneres, 60, wanted to talk about.

“It was surprising that he was able to have that,” Jenner said. “You know, it was very spontaneous and the stuff they were talking about — when they got to the airplane, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That is so Kanye.’ He was sharing thoughts and things of himself, but I would rather he share some of that stuff privately. Obviously, it would be great [if he did so], but I have to be able to show him I’m here if he needs me — we’re all here if he needs us — and we just want to help him be the best he can be. But he definitely has his own thoughts and opinions, and he gets very excited about that … He does have different sides to him. And this is a side nobody’s seen before.”

“It’s a lot,” Jenner told the talk show host of West’s recent headline-making behavior, before sharing wisdom from her daughter Kim Kardashian, who has been married to the musician since 2014. “Kim always says, ‘I can’t control what somebody else does.’ And I feel the same way. It’s really hard. You all know if you have kids: They might have a totally different opinion about something or a different view about something. And his are very strong. He’s very opinionated. He has a big voice, and he has a lot to say.”

The momager also told DeGeneres there’s never a dull moment in a family as large and as famous as hers. “My job as a mom is just to be there for my kids and be supportive and love them,” she reflected. “You can’t control what somebody else is doing. I can’t always control what any of them do at any time. But I think what I really want to do is be there to help [West to] be the best version of himself that he can be. And he knows that we’re there if he needs us. You know, you’re always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on, and it’s sometimes worrisome. I mean, when you have six kids and extended family and nine grandchildren, there’s a lot going on. I just want to be there, be supportive and be there if he needs me. That’s really where my heart is.”

And Jenner still holds the 21-time Grammy winner in high regard. “Kanye is an amazing son-in-law,” Jenner says. “He’s an amazing dad, husband, friend and brother-in-law.”

