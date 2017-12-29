What can’t she do? It turns out one person in Alabama voted for Kris Jenner to become a senator in the Senate special election that took place in mid-December.

The state of Alabama published the names of 23,000 write-in candidates who were voted in to potentially take over Jeff Sessions’ seat in the Senate after he vacated to become the United States Attorney General. The full list was released on Thursday, December 28, on Alabama.org, and the momager, 62, was the only one out of the Kardashian/Jenner family to get written in, but she wasn’t the only celebrity that made the cut.

Mel Brooks, Ben Shapiro, Ellen DeGeneres and Tim Gunn were among those listed, as well as fictional characters Scooby-Doo and Kermit the Frog.

As previously reported, controversial Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore lost a contentious election to Doug Jones in Alabama on December 12, after a campaign marked by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Those single rogue votes for the celebrities could’ve potentially affected the results since The New York Times reported that Moore lost by less than a percentage to Jones. The former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court was expected to win the race until November 9 when the Washington Post reported claims from four women who said Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

The politician, 70, denied the allegations saying that the accusations were a conspiracy against him.

Click here to read the full list of write-ins.

