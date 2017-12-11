A Donald Trump-supporting political group sent a 12-year-old named Millie March to interview Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore for a campaign video ahead of the state’s December 12 special election.

March was a rampant supporter of Trump during his 2016 campaign, and apparently she’s also a Moore superfan. Still, the Virginia-based middle schooler was an unusual choice as Moore has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women — including Leigh Corfman, who claims he initiated a sexual encounter with her when he was 32 and she was just 14. (He has has denied the allegations.)

“We decided that we were going to bring Millie to Alabama, after everything that’s happened in this Alabama Senate race up until this point,” America First Project’s Jennifer Lawrence explained in the video. She added that the chose March to “show that there is a wide range of people support Judge Roy Moore.”

The conservative tween opened her interview at the Alabama GOP headquarters by asking Moore whether he plans to support Trump in building a wall between the United States and Mexico. “Yes, I think we need something and I think it could be stopped sooner than that with the military,” Moore, 70, replied. “I think the military could be used with the border control to actually stop . . . illegal aliens coming across the border. I think that can be stopped in relatively short time and if we need to stop it permanently we build the wall.”

When asked about the most important issues to the voters of Alabama, Moore listed several, including religious liberty, health care and taxes. “I’d like to see doing away with tax on income and go to tax on consumption,” he told March.

Moore claimed in an interview with The Voice of Alabama Politics on Sunday, December 10, that he has never met any of his accusers. “I did not know them,” he said. “I had no encounter with them. I never molested anyone, and for them to say that, I don’t know why they’re saying it, but it’s not true.”

Beverly Young Nelson accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 and recently presented an inscription she alleges he wrote in her 1977 yearbook that said: “To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say, ‘Merry Christmas’ 1977. Love, Roy Moore.”

“I have written cards, graduation cards,” he said. “I have known families. I know a lot of people throughout my life, but these allegations are completely false. I did not date underage women. I did not molest anyone, and so, these allegations are false.”

