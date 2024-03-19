Kris Jenner may be best known as a mother to her six children, but she’s also a dedicated older sister to Karen Houghton.

The Kardashians star shared that Houghton died at the age of 65 on March 19. “It was with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Jenner wrote via Instagram. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie [Zettel] and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Jenner called her sister “beautiful inside and out” and the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny” person. “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” Jenner added. “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

She noted that Karen’s death is a “reminder that life is so short and precious, and tomorrow is never promised,” concluding, “We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Kris’ younger sister Karen:

Related: Kris Jenner Through the Years Before she was the controversial "momager," Kris Jenner was simply a mother to the Kardashian-Jenner family. See her shocking transformation through the years.

Where Did Karen Houghton Grow Up?

Jenner and her sister resided in southern California with their parents, MJ and Robert True “Bob” Houghton, who died in 1975.

Houghton remained in California, studying at San Diego State University, per her Facebook.

Was Karen Houghton Married?

Houghton exchanged vows with Mark Zettel in 1996. The twosome divorced in 2002 after six years of marriage.

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

Did Karen Houghton Have Children?

Houghton and Mark welcomed daughter Natalie in January 1998.

Natalie got engaged to Noah Warren in July 2022. “She said yes!!!! I can’t wait to marry you my queen @nataliezettel 🥰 to the rest of our lives baby ❤️,” Noah wrote via Instagram at the time.

What Did Karen Houghton Say About Her Relationship With Kris Jenner?

While little is known about Houghton’s relationship with Jenner, it appears like their bond was once strained.

In 2013, Houghton disclosed details to reporters about Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian’s baby shower, per the Daily Mail. (Kardashian welcomed daughter North West with ex-husband Kanye West in June 2013.)

In April 2014, Houghton reportedly ranted about her older sister on Facebook, writing per RadarOnline.com, “Pray for Kris Jenner she needs it…crazy.” Houghton added that Jenner’s a “nutcase,” adding, “She doesn’t need prayers she needs sky vodka hahaha hahaha hahaha.”

Houghton also claimed that Jenner wouldn’t respond to her communication efforts. “I get pissed off at her because she doesn’t respond to me,” she told the outlet. “If you think your sister would call you back, she doesn’t. And it hurts me. I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister. I’m not afraid of her.”

Related: Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids The Kardashian-Jenners come from a big brood and have only added to their ranks over the years. Kourtney Kardashian was dating Scott Disick when she gave birth to their three children, but they eventually broke up in 2015. However, their post-split parenting dynamic paved the way for others in the family who found themselves raising kids alongside their exes. […]

Houghton added, “She’s a huge celebrity and now she has changed. I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris … ever since she moved to L.A.”

Since then, the pair were seen posing together in a 2019 Christmas photo with MJ, Natalie and Kris’ daughter Kylie Jenner, per In Touch.