Kris Jenner’s only sibling, Karen Houghton, died on Monday, March 18. She was 65.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Jenner, 68, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

The Kardashians star sang her late sister’s praises, calling her sibling “beautiful inside and out” and the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny” person.

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” Jenner continued. “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together.”

The reality star added: “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious, and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Jenner shared a series of throwback photos with Karen over the years, including one snap of Karen hugging a young Rob Kardashian. Karen smiled with a young Kourtney Kardashian in a second picture from Jenner’s archives.

Another picture showed the sisters with Jenner’s late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., and Kris and Karen’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Houghton.

The Houghton ladies posed in front of the Christmas tree in a different snap, which appeared to be from the ‘80s based on their style.

Jenner grew up in southern California with her sister, Karen, and parents, MJ and Robert True “Bob” Houghton, who died in 1975.

Karen married Mark Zettel in 1996. They divorced in 2002 after six years of marriage. Karen is survived by the exes’ one daughter, Natalie Zettel, and her fiancé, Noah.

Jenner, meanwhile, wed Robert in 1978 and they welcomed four children: Kourtney, 44, Kim, Khloé and Rob, 37. The pair divorced in 1991 and remained close until Robert’s death in 2003.

Kris married Caitlyn Jenner in 1991 and they later welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie before divorcing in 2013. Kris has been dating Corey Gamble since 2014.

Following Karen’s passing, Khloé hinted at the loss via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Kneeling to pray is what will give you the strength to stand,” she shared at the time. Karen’s daughter has yet to publicly comment on the death.