Kourtney Kardashian is remembering her favorite things about her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., on what would have been his 80th birthday.

“My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time,” Kourtney, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 21. “He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week) … he made it all so fun and special.”

The Poosh founder wrote the caption alongside two throwback photos with Robert Sr. In one snap, a young Kourtney was wearing pink overalls while sitting next to her dad, who had his mouth open. In the second image, they donned the same outfits, but Robert Sr. crouched down with his arms around Kourtney.

“The best Daddy there ever was ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” Kris Jenner commented. (Robert Sr. shared Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian with Jenner, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1991.)

Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, even left a tribute to Robert Sr. in the comments section. “Happy Birthday to your amazing Dad ❤️ He’s your guardian angel 🙏🏼,” the Blink-182 drummer, 48, wrote. (Prior to proposing to Kourtney in October 2021, Barker went to Robert Sr.’s grave and asked for his permission.)

Kourtney also posted a second tribute via Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself wearing an American flag T-shirt while her dad crouched on the ground holding a video camera.

“These were mc hammer pants my dad bought at the swap meet lol,” she captioned the photos. “The 90s!! my fit goes crazy with the matching socks, shirt and headband.”

Khloé, 39, called Robert Sr. “the best daddy in the world!!!” before sharing a lengthier tribute on Thursday, February 22.

“I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy 🤍 I love you 🕊️ thank you for everything 🤍 Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!” she wrote via Instagram. “I am not sad anymore Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I’m not sad. In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible Man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did!”

Robert Sr. died in 2003 following a battle with esophageal cancer. Prior to his passing, he was famously one of the attorneys on O.J. Simpson’s defense team when the former NFL star charged for the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. (Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges in 1995.)