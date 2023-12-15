Travis Barker Sells His Bloody Blink-182 Tour Vans for $4,000 

One lucky fan can now walk a mile in Travis Barker’s shoes after the drummer sold a pair of his go-to Vans for $4,000.

Barker, 48, offered up the kicks — which he wore throughout Blink-182’s 2023 world tour — via collectibles website Trophy. As seen in images on the website, the size 9.5 Vans appear worn, distressed and covered in Barker’s own blood. The shoes were shipped out in a “museum grade display case” and included a signed certificate of authenticity, per Trophy. The identity of the customer who scored the footwear has not yet been revealed.

In addition to the Vans, the Trophy collection includes Barker’s bloodstained black pants from the tour — which sold for $6,000 — as well as several sets of drumsticks and an array of drum heads.

“In 2023, Travis Barker set out on an unforgettable global tour with Blink-182 leaving behind a trail of extraordinary performances,” reads a description for the collection. “Capturing the essence of these iconic shows, Trophy has proudly collaborated with Travis to curate a unique collection of tour-used, show-played memorabilia throughout the 2023 World Tour and recording of Blink-182’s latest album, One More Time.”

Proceeds from the Travis Barker x Trophy sales are going toward Lost But Not Forgotten CA, a nonprofit organization with the goal of identifying and adopting teenagers in the Roseville area “who are experiencing a temporary hardship that doesn’t allow them to have a normal Christmas.”

Blink-182 — which includes Barker, guitarist Tom DeLonge and vocalist Mark Hoppus — kicked off their Rock Hard Tour in May, taking a pause following the birth of Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s first child together last month. The group will hit the road again in summer 2024 in support of their new album, One More Time, which dropped in October.

Related: Travis Barker’s Best Dad Moments Over the Years: Photos Travis Barker’s time with his kids! The Blink-182 drummer became a dad in 2003 and has been showing off his sweet bond with his little ones ever since. The rocker was married to Shanna Moakler when their son, Landon, was born, followed by daughter Alabama in 2005. The California native also acted as a stepfather […]

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Kardashian, 44, gave birth in Los Angeles. In October, Barker revealed that he was expecting Kardashian to give birth “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.” He added that he and Kardashian had settled on the name Rocky Thirteen, which Barker first floated as a possibility in July.

“Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies,” he said during an interview for Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video series, explaining why he liked the moniker. “And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.” He added that the first name could also be a nod to 1976’s Rocky, which he called “the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Related: From Friends to More! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timel... While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

Kardashian announced in June that she was expecting a baby with Barker by holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” That same month, the couple confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy.

Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Barker, who was married to Moakler from 2004 to 2008, is also a father figure to his ex-wife’s daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.