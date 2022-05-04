Proud mama. Kris Jenner couldn’t help getting emotional when giving a toast at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s engagement in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of The Kardashians.

“You guys are so in love, and we have seen such an amazing transformation in our Kourtney,” the momager, 66, says in the clip from the Thursday, May 5, episode of the Hulu series. “To see Travis and his excitement in picking out a ring, and deciding what he wanted to say and asking for your hand in marriage — not only from me, but from your dad.”

The businesswoman began tearing up as she finished her toast, telling her eldest daughter, 43, how much she loved getting to see “the whole process and the kids and all the involvement.” The In the Kitchen With Kris author added, “This makes me so happy.”

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged in October 2021 after one year of dating. While planning the engagement during an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Barker told his future mother-in-law that he wanted to propose on his and Kardashian’s first anniversary. Jenner also revealed that the Famous Stars and Straps founder went to her late husband Robert Kardashian’s grave to ask his permission to wed Kourtney.

The family’s new show has documented the couple’s attempts to have a baby together as well. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. The musician, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“[Kourtney’s] relationship with Travis was filmed so it was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey,” an insider exclusively told Us last month. “They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together.”

The reality star is “praying for a miracle,” but her fiancé has been showering her with love and support. “The journey just affirmed their bond and love for each other,” the insider told Us.

Barker and the wellness guru exchanged vows in Las Vegas last month after the Grammys, but Kourtney later revealed that the marriage is not actually legal because the duo did not have a marriage license.

“It was totally impulse,” a source told Us after the surprise ceremony, adding that the twosome will have a “bigger celebration” that their families will attend. “They had had such an amazing night and thought it was would be fun.”

The latest episode of The Kardashians will be available to stream on Hulu Thursday, May 5.

