One proud wife. Kristen Bell posted a heartfelt tribute to husband Dax Shepard in honor of his 14th year of sobriety on Saturday, September 1.

The 38-year-old Bad Moms star took to Instagram with a series of photos to gush over Shepard, 43, with whom she shares daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“To the man mocked me when in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy,” Bell began the lengthy message. “Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down.”

The actress continued: “I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night.”

Bell noted that Shepard is always available to guide her “and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when it’s needed most,” adding that the actor has “become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow.”

The Veronica Mars alum concluded: “I’m so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human.”

It wasn’t just on social media that Bell celebrated the momentous occasion either. The Parenthood star documented his day spent a the Kings Hawaiian factory, calling the gift from his wife the “best sober birthday present ever.”

Alongside a photo of his love wearing a hair net and hard hat on Instagram, he wrote: “@kristenanniebell got me a tour of the @kingshawaiian factory and I ate 8 STRAIGHT oughta the oven. 2 more upstairs, and 3 at home. 13 all-in for one day is an accomplishment I will not soon forget. Also, the fact that Kristen looks like a scientist and @mlpadman looks like she’s on a kindergarten field trip just makes my heart swell to dangerous levels. Thanks Ladies!”

Bell and Shepard wed in October 2013, and have both been vocal about the hard work it takes to maintain a healthy and happy relationship.

Shepard, for his part, opened up to Us Weekly in December 2017, revealing that the two “are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist.”

Earlier that year, Bell also opened up to Us about their marriage: “Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don’t think people realize. It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.”

