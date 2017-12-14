Relationships take work — and Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell know that firsthand.

“We don’t believe in The One. We don’t believe in the fairytale. We don’t believe that you can meet someone and you have a perfectly matching personalities,” Shepard, 42, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “We are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist.”

“My only fear is that people see us and think, ‘Oh, I just need to find my Kristen Bell.’ That’s not true. You’ll find your Kristen Bell but guess what, now the work starts,” he continues. “[Relationships] are labor intensive. If you want them to last they are labor intensive.”

Shepard and The Good Place actress, 37, have always been refreshingly honest about their marriage since tying the knot in 2013. Back in August, Bell too told Us that it “takes a lot of work.”

“It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person,” she said at the launch of Naked Juice and Wholesome Waves’ #DrinkGoodDoGood campaign. “But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time.”

The couple, who are parents of daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, have worked together several times over the years.

“We love it. It’s wonderful because we get to spend time together, which is lovely, but it’s also rare that in a relationship both people have the exact same goal,” the Parenthood alum says. “Which is kind of what’s great about kids, too. We have the shared goal of getting them out of the house. And when you do a movie together or an ad campaign or whatever it is you have the exact same goal of making it great. It’s actually fun to have a shared goal.”

They do have one ground rule when it comes to their careers, though. “We’ve been incredibly lucky for whatever reason that we’ve kind of both teeter tottered back and forth. When I was shooting CHIPS she happened to have a lot of free time. And then she was doing Bad Moms and her TV show at the same time I had some time off. So we’ve gotten strangely lucky,” he says. “But the family rule is no more than two weeks a part no matter what. There isn’t an excuse.”

