Why Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell Started Wearing Matching Outfits

Because why not? Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell aren’t just pulling out their decorations this holiday season — the couple are digging out their matching clothes.

“We’re both nuts about Christmas. We have about 30 matching outfits that start at the end of November,” Shepard, 42, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The house is decorated not dissimilar to Clark Griswold’s.”

Dax and Kristen's Fun-Filled Romance

The Parenthood alum and Bell, 37, have coordinated their clothes for years. And now, the actor is revealing why.

You think we stop at matching Xmas sweaters? One word. Jammies. @daxshepard1 pic.twitter.com/9y56Ue5Edl — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 22, 2015

“We’re both from Detroit and everyone in Detroit goes to a theme park called Cedar Point in Ohio. That’s like our closest theme park. And for whatever reason couples always dress the same at Cedar Point,” Shepard tells Us, laughing. “And I think that made a real mark on both Bell and I. When opportunity presents itself we love dressing the same. And that’s extended to our kids. And now our kids also love to dress the same as us. On Halloween I had to match the 2-year-old’s costume and Kristen had to match the 4-year-olds.”

He adds: “We all want a buddy in our house. You have to have a buddy.”

Stars in Matching Costumes

Don’t worry, though. Shepard reassures that the family still has their own “individual flare.” However, if “there is an appropriate occasion we sprint towards the matching outfits.”

Non-matching sweaters are for pussies. pic.twitter.com/lI5aVxw4 — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) December 28, 2012

The couple and their two daughters — Lincoln and Delta — plan to road trip to Oregon to visit Shepard’s mom for Christmas. As for what they want from Santa? Surprisingly, nothing too crazy!

“In fact I’m a little disappointed in them and a little worried that they are spoiled or something,” the CHIPS star says. “Because I asked the 4-year-old what she wanted and she really didn’t say anything. It’s a little concerning that she couldn’t think of anything.”

Celeb Couples and How They Fell in Love

Nevertheless, Shepard is looking forward to the big day. “As a mantra I think you have to repeat, ‘This is the only time I will get to do this.’ This is it. This is when they are little and cute. And when it’s frustrating or annoying I just try to remember that this soon will pass and I’ll miss it desperately so,” he says of how to survive Christmas. “It’s quite a challenge. The goal is to stay in the present and be aware a little bit that these are fleeting moments before they grow up and begin to hate you and go to therapy.”

Ahead of their travel, Shepard and Bell spent time in NYC promoting Charmin’s new restrooms in Times Square. “I was pretty overwhelmed with how cool the actual bathrooms were,” he says. “If we had a house with six bathrooms or something I do feel inspired and I would take their lead and build something exotic. Because it’s a party in there.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!