Killed them with kindness. Kristen Bell politely shut down a troll who had negative criticism for the actress’ marriage to Dax Shepard.

On Wednesday, February 10, Bell fired back when a fan made an assumption about their marriage. “Every piece of news I see about them talks about how they just can’t f—king stand each other, constantly fight,” one user commented on a PopCulture Instagram post that featured the Parenthood alum, 46, and the actress, 40. “Now, this dude is apparently objectifying her as well. Just what’s the point? Straight people are so tragic.”

The Good Place alum, meanwhile, swiftly set the record straight through a very thoughtful response.

“We adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage or companionship in any form is hard sometimes,” the Frozen star replied. “You can’t always be in control, or right, and it’s important to us that we lead with honestly of your ‘perfect match’ being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo.”

Bell and Shepard got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in 2013. They share daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6.

The Chips costars have been very candid about their ups and downs in marriage over the years. Last May, Bell revealed what led the pair to be so forthcoming about their issues.

“We decided a long time ago that … there was sort of no getting around it,” she said on E’s Daily Pop in May 2020. “We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono — as they say — and allow people to see what our marriage is like.”

Shepard additionally explained last month that the duo doesn’t want to give the impression that their marriage is perfect by any means. “We don’t want anyone to think we met and it’s been easy,” he said during an appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on January 31. “Because if that’s someone’s expectation of a relationship, and certainly marriage, it’s a bad expectation to have. It’s interesting. We don’t feel like we have an option to be anything other than honest.”

Despite hitting rough moments from time to time, the pair have expressed how much they genuinely love each other.

“Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don’t think people realize,” the Veronica Mars alum told Us Weekly in 2017. “It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.”

She added, “But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He’s obsessed with attention, so he’s constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand-up comedian, so I’m living with a comedian.”