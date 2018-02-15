Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are in a Good Place. That’s why the 37-year-old actress decided to share relationship advice instead of writing something congratulatory to friends who were getting hitched.

“I wrote congratulations then thought ‘Kristen! Aren’t u old & married? Don’t you have any wisdom to share?’” she tweeted on Wednesday, February 14. “When I was done, I realized Id written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage w/@daxshepard1 healthy.”

The list didn’t include dancing and singing to Toto’s “Africa” or surprising your partner with a sloth — but rather gems such as “in 10 yrs when the dopamine has waned, remember: life is a crazy ride. It is a privilege to go through it with a partner.” (Bell and Shepard, 43, began dating in October 2007 — putting them at the 10-year mark!)

I was writing a note 2 friends who were getting hitched. I wrote congratulations then thought "Kristen! Arent u old & married? Dont u have any wisdome to share?!" When i was done, I realized Id written the A-Z of what keeps my marriage w/@daxshepard1 healthy. #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/d0ew7hydUL — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) February 14, 2018

Bell encouraged her pals to carve out time for themselves. “Take necessary separateness. It will make your marriage better,” the mom of daughters Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, said. Her next piece of wisdom: “Loving someone despite their faults, failing or character defects is the most powerful loving thing you can do.”

The star, who voices Frozen’s Anna, and CHIPS actor Shepard have been honest about the work they put into their marriage.

“We don’t believe in The One. We don’t believe in the fairytale. We don’t believe that you can meet someone and you have perfectly watching personalities,” Shepard told Us Weekly in December. “We are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist.

“My only fear is that people see us and think, ‘Oh, I just need to find my Kristen Bell.’ That’s not true,” he continued. “You’ll find your Kristen Bell but guess what, now the work start.s Relationships are labor intensive. If you want them to last they are labor intensive.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!