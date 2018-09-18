Netflix and chill? More like 60 Minutes and smoke! Kristen Bell says she smokes marijuana while watching the CBS newsmagazine, and she doesn’t seem opposed to trying ecstasy, too.

Bell, 38, opened up about her recreational drug use in a recent episode of the podcast “WTF With Marc Maron.”

“I like my Vape pen quite a bit,” the star of The Good Place revealed. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

Granted, Bell is only an occasional weed consumer. “I can’t do it around my kids, which is a phenomenal amount of hours each week,” she said. “Once a week, if I’m just exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?”

The Veronica Mars alum has never done cocaine, though. “I feel like I would maybe want to do it once before I die,” she told Maron. “I have that kind of a face and personality that if I’m at a party, no one brings it out. They’re like, ‘Oh don’t bring that around Kristen.’”

She’s not sure whether she has done ecstasy. She said she was offered some at a Dave Matthews concert while she was in college, but she’s “90 percent sure it was a Tic Tac.”

Bell also told Maron that her husband, actor Dax Shepard, thinks she would love ecstasy. “He just feels you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms,” she explained. “He wants to have an ecstasy party with all of our friends. He wants to have everyone get an overnight babysitter that we trust, put all the kids together, then come to our house, check your keys, and then have one of his buddies there and just give everybody really good ecstasy and just have us all braid each other’s hair or something.”

The actress previously revealed Shepard, 43, has been sober for 14 years, and on the podcast, she told Maron that the Parenthood alum would have no problem being the sober companion during an ecstasy party.

“He doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided within reason, that they’re not acting like a complete shmuck,” she mused. “He’s fine if people do things. He likes drugs and alcohol. He just is aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

Of Shepard’s proposed ecstasy party, Bell said, “Look, he loves everything to have more passion, so who knows where it will go? Maybe we’ll all hook up.”

