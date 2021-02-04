Not so fast! Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye have been packing on the PDA since they were first linked in October 2020, but the duo haven’t defined their relationship just yet.

“She’s just hanging out with him. They’re enjoying each other’s company [and] having fun. That’s it,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively after the pair appeared to exchange flirty messages via social media ahead of Valentine’s Day. “They’re really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go. … If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure.”

The comedian, 38, lives in Los Angeles, while the Uncommon James founder, 34, is based in Nashville. The miles between them “makes it difficult” to pursue a serious relationship, so for now, the twosome are keeping things casual.

“If she goes to L.A., she’ll meet up with him,” the source adds. “But right now, there are no labels. … They’re not exclusively dating and aren’t boyfriend [and] girlfriend.”

Earlier this week, Cavallari raised eyebrows when she gave fans a glimpse of what’s on her itinerary this Valentine’s Day. “Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year,” the Laguna Beach alum wrote in a note shared to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 2, signed with her initials at the bottom. “I want tequila, a beach and [the] Secret Rose candle at Uncommon James. … PS. T minus 12 days. You’ve got this.”

While some social media users were convinced that she was sending a message to estranged husband Jay Cutler, from whom she split in April 2020, Dye played along with a wish list of his own.

“Dear K, You can skip the distance this year. I want drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James,” the Washington native teased via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, signing off with “XOXO, Jeffy.”

The former MTV reality star was previously married to Cutler, 37, for seven years before they announced that they were going their separate ways. In May 2020, the pair came to an agreement on shared custody of their three children — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5 — with 182.5 days a year dedicated to each parent.

Cavallari and the retired NFL player caught fans’ attention in January when they reunited for a cozy pic that instantly sparked rumors of a reconciliation. However, a source later told Us that “there are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together” while they focus on their kids.

“Kristin and Jay have remained friends. They will always have each other’s back no matter what,” the insider added. “Coparenting has been going well — they are doing the best they can.”

While the True Comfort author is taking things slow with Dye, the pair have kept up a flirty back-and-forth on social media since they were first linked last fall. Two months later, they jetted off to Mexico for a PDA-filled vacation. Though they haven’t taken the next step with each other yet, a source previously told Us that Cavallari and the Girl Code alum have plenty of chemistry.

“Kristin and Jeff’s relationship is super hot and fiery right now,” the insider said at the time. “They’re very into each other and Jeff is so obsessed with her. … [Jeff] thinks he’s so lucky to be spending time with her. He loves that she owns who she is and admires her success.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper