You can’t buy that type of beauty! Kristin Cavallari made it clear her good looks are due to great genes — and not plastic surgery.

Jessica Manges, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, shared a post on Instagram on Monday, January 7, comparing the former Laguna Beach star’s face from when she was younger to her look at the 2019 Golden Globes. “From The hills to the red carpet @goldenglobes @kristincavallari is looking fabulous,” Manges wrote. “It appears she keeps it fresh and natural by lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox to the frown, forehead and crows feet!”

The post caught the attention of the 32-year-old — and instead of scrolling past, she decided to comment and keep it real. “I’ve actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess. Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that,” Cavallari responded. “I’m proud to be injectable free.”

The Very Cavallari star — who shares three children, Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, with husband Jay Cutler —shared that same sentiment in January 2017 when she spoke with Us Weekly about how she maintains her youthful glow. “My goal is to never get Botox,” she told Us at the time. “My mom has never done anything with her skin and she looks great, so hopefully I’ll be OK, but that’s my goal. I’m going to do everything I can to not get any injections.”

In November 2018, the Balancing in Heels author also shared her tips on staying fit. “I try to work out five times a week. Once I turned 30, it was like that fifth day made a huge difference,” she told Us. “I eat whatever I want, I enjoy it and then I get back on track, so it’s just consistency.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!