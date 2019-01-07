This is not your cheerleader’s ponytail! Kristin Cavallari hit the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6, in a nearly naked Amen gown, but it was that super bouncy ponytail that really caught our eye. Celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan (you know, the pro behind the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s luscious locks) dreamed up the ultra-long updo for the reality star, and she’s giving Us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how it came together.

Between her red carpet responsibilities and all the afterparties, Cavallari rocked a trio of dramatically different looks on Golden Globes night, and while they were all fab, the glam updo def stole the show. Using Hidden Crown hair extensions and TRESemmé styling products, Marjan took the mom of three’s blonde lob to new lengths and heights!

Keep scrolling for a look at Cavallari’s beauty prep and Marjan’s tips for mastering a red carpet-ready ponytail!