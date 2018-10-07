Butting heads! Kristin Cavallari’s goat, Pepper, laid down the law for a dog named Bar in an Instagram video the reality star posted on Sunday, October 7.

“Such a bully,” she captioned the clip, which shows the little goat standing on its hind legs and walking sideways toward the barking pup.

“Pepper, what are you doing? Are you gonna get Bar?” Cavallari, 31, says to the animal between laughs.

The clip then flashes to another member of the Uncommon James founder’s canine pack, who is peacefully watching the scene. (In addition to Bar, the designer has two German shepherds, Kona and Bane, who she adopted in October 2017.)

“Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds,” she wrote on Instagram on October 25.

The Very Cavallari star also gained several new farm pets after putting up her 19,983-square-foot Nashville residence with husband Jay Cutler for sale at an asking price of $7.9 million in July.

“The house I’m about to move into is really my dream house,” Cavallari told Us Weekly in June. “We have chickens, we’re gonna have goats. It has a beautiful view on a lot of land, and it has just the most amazing front porch — which, for me, I just picture Jay and I out there with our coffee, and our kids running around. And it’s just peaceful, which I just love.”

She made good on her word — The Hills alum, who shares three children, Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 2, with Cutler, posted a photo of Pepper and another goat named Salt to Instagram on July 7.

