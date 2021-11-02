Asking for prayers. Actress Kristy Swanson is in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and shared updates about her treatment with fans.

“Prayers for me please,” the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 51, tweeted on Monday, November 1. “Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼”

The actress, a vocal conservative, was admitted to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, New Jersey. Swanson relocated from California to the Garden State with her husband, Lloyd Eisler, in January 2020.

“Thank you all for the prayers it truly means a lot to me. I can feel it,” she shared with fans a few hours later. “Just little more clarification & update, I was just at the tail end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they are treating me with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot. I’m ok.”

The Psych alum praised the “wonderful staff” of healthcare workers who provided her care. “My night nurse is Rose and I love her because she takes care of me and that’s my moms name Rose,” she shared. “The paramedics in NJ are super pro, friggin amazing and hot AF! I’m doing great.”

Swanson has been very active on social media while hospitalized, discussing politics, encouraging voter turnout and sharing hockey videos. She did not reveal whether she was vaccinated against COVID-19, but she slammed reports that claimed she was against the shot.

“Fact Check: I have NEVER said I am anti-vax,” the actress responded to one tweet that has since been deleted.

The Skating With Celebrities winner suggested in September that vaccine mandates were designed simply to make money.

“Oh I see, so it behaves just like the flu. Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. That’s exactly what this whole thing is, except this time they want to mandate vaccines so they can make mo-money 🤑🙄,” she tweeted on September 29.

On Tuesday, November 2, Swanson said her condition was improving.

“I feel like dancing right now,” she shared with a dancing emoji. She added in another tweet, “My oxygen level was at 92 yesterday, now I’m at 95 today!”