‘Psych’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Psych-Os for life! Nearly 15 years after its premiere, fans can’t get enough of Psych and its memorable BFFs Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill).

The USA network dramedy follows Shawn, a fake psychic who is hired to consult on cases as a “psychic detective” for the Santa Barbara Police Department, and his best friend, Gus, who is actually a pharmaceutical sales rep and somehow gets roped into all of Shawn’s cases.

Throughout the series, which ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, the detective duo have to keep up Shawn’s psychic appearances while actually solving crimes. Luckily, the partners are smart, run fast from danger and hilariously get out of trouble with the help of witty code names and elaborate backstories.

The pseudo detectives are assisted by the actual police, consisting of a grumpy detective named Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), Juliet O’Hara (Maggie Lawson), who is also Shawn’s love interest, and chief Karen Vick (Kirsten Nelson). Shawn’s dad, Henry Spencer (Corbin Bernsen), a retired cop, also steps in to teach him life lessons and bail him out of trouble from time to time.

In 2017, the gang reunited for a TV movie called Psych: The Movie, which resulted in Shawn and Jules finally getting married and sparked a second spinoff film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, coming 2020 to NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

“Come on Psych-Os, we’re back,” Hill teased via a Twitter video on June 25, 2019, about the sequel movie. “Lassie’s coming home!” Roday added in the clip.

“It’s everything you love, nothing you don’t. We’re the organic mayonnaise of cable TV,” the A Million Things star continued before Hill yelled his iconic catchphrase, “Wait for it,” teasing a holiday comeback from the pair.

Lawson, on the other hand, gave fans a little more guidance as to what they can expect in the next Psych installment — besides hidden pineapples and crimes to solve.

“The focus goes a little bit like Shawn and Juliet are just good now,” the actress told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January 2020 about the next film. “So, there’s no worry, there’s no issue. We still have some of the like, he’s doing his psychic thing and I’m doing my detective thing, but for the most part, we’re just enjoying married life immensely. Yeah, we’re in bliss.”

Scroll below to see what the cast of the crime series has been up to since it wrapped in 2014.