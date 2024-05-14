When a rat crawled onto her parked car, Kyle Richards went into panic mode.

Richards posted the harrowing — and unintentionally hilarious — footage on her Instagram Monday night, writing, “So this happened to me today. I stopped for coffee & was sitting in my car looking at emails.”

Suddenly, a furry, seemingly friendly rodent climbed atop her car and perched itself by the rearview mirror of the driver’s seat. It proceeded to stare at Richards intently — without breaking eye contact — while she panicked. “Why is it looking at me like that?” she said, baffled.

Then the rat moved abruptly, scaring Richards even more.

“What do I do?!” she exclaimed while documenting the strange encounter on her phone camera. She saw a man walk by and knocked on the window to get his attention, but he didn’t hear her. She declared: “Oh my god, please help me, what is happening?”

Richards’ video did not provide a conclusion to the crisis, but in the comments of her post, the Real Housewife informed her followers that “he would not leave!!! Maybe five minutes after I [stopped] the video he dropped down and I did not know where to! So I zoomed out and had to pull over and park for 20 minutes until I could feel my legs again.”

In her Instagram caption accompanying the clip, she had written, “Now, before you judge my reaction (yes, a disclaimer is coming) know that at first my passenger side window was DOWN and and I was afraid to put my car in reverse because my [rearview] mirrors would move potentially creating a worse scenario. And I was too afraid to put my legs down where the gas pedal is in case there was a point of entry down there 😆🤷🏻‍♀️ I also couldn’t feel my legs.”

Commenting on Richards’ post, Chrissy Teigen wrote: “Oh my god he’s so f—ing cute I’d die of happiness!! I’d also pretend it was a loved one who passed away coming to visit me lol.”

Former model Paulina Porizkova shared Teigen’s sentiments. “I have to agree with Chrissy here, so fricking cute!” she said. “I’d be having a hard time not trying to pet him. Look at those sweet little paws!”

Over the weekend, Richards, 55, was seen filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at Sutton Stracke’s Surrealism Ball alongside Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John, a rumored newcomer to the franchise.

Richards is the only RHOBH cast member who has starred on the show since season 1 debuted in 2010. Her original castmates, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards and Lisa Vanderpump, have all since departed, leaving Richards the last OG standing.

According to one of Richards’ IG followers, if that rat were to join RHOBH, its tagline would be: “I’m not the richest mouse in Beverly Hills, but I am the luckiest.”