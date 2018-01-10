Just days after she celebrated Paris Hilton’s engagement to Chris Zylka with the couple in Aspen, Colorado, Hilton’s aunt Kyle Richards is predicting that their wedding won’t exactly be a low-key affair.

“[It will be] over the top,” Richards, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 9. “Like her ring!”

As previously reported, the Leftovers actor, 32, proposed to Hilton with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring reportedly worth around $2 million, according to TMZ.

Hilton announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, January 2. “I said Yas!,” she wrote. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life, my best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

As Hilton prepares to start a new chapter of her life life with the actor, Richards has an abundance of knowledge to share on how to make a marriage work. Approaching her 22nd wedding anniversary with Mauricio Umansky, Richards notes that the key to a successful relationship is welcoming the natural personality changes that come with growing older. “We’ve been together since we’re kids, basically. I really think it’s important to let your partner grow and change and be themselves,” she told Us. “if you kind of step back and let that person grow, you can grow together and change and evolve together.”

“My husband and I are opposites,” she continued. “I always said that if it wasn’t for me, he’d be dead. And if it wasn’t for him, I would never take a chance in life. It’s finding that balance.”

She added: “We have the same common goals, so that’s why we work.”

As for Hilton’s husband-to-be, Richards thinks that the DJ has met her match in Zylka. “it’s not easy to be with someone like Paris. You really have to be a strong, confident man because she walks in a room and no one sees anything else!” she explained. “He has a lot of confidence and enjoys letting her be herself. It’s nice to see.”

For more of Richard’s marital advice, watch Us Weekly’s interview in the video above.

