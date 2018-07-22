Cute couple alert! Travis Scott shared an intimate moment of himself cuddled up with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in a rare social media photo on Saturday, July 21.

The parents of 5-month-old Stormi posed for a sweet selfie, which the 26-year-old rapper posted to his Snapchat with the caption “first ferdi.” The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star adoringly drapes her arm around the neck of her beau while kissing him on the head.

Jenner also attended one of Scott’s shows in France that same day. She gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his Lollapalooza Paris performance at the Hippodrome de Longchamp in a series of Snapchat videos.

The private pair recently opened up about their relationship in a joint interview for GQ’s August cover story. Jenner told the publication that it’s “normal” for the two to get “in a little fight” now and then.

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for, like, two weeks,” she said. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.”

She also spoke to the importance of keeping things largely behind closed doors. “I know he doesn’t like the attention,” she said. “That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private. If he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing, I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t see us together, that’s OK with me, because we just do our own thing.”

Scott and Jenner began dating in April 2017 and welcomed their first child together in February 2018.

