Kylie Jenner Calls Herself an ‘Inspiration’ to Young Girls

Cue Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women.” Kylie Jenner refers to herself as an “inspiration” to young girls everywhere in the June issue of Glamour U.K., noting that despite her family’s wealth, she’s a self-made businesswoman.

“I haven’t had a dollar of my mom’s money in five years,” she says. “Ever since I started earning my own money, I’ve paid for everything: all my cars, houses, clothes, everything. I like to know exactly what’s going on and I’m actually quite careful with what I spend. We all are, as a family.”

The 18-year-old, who is dating rapper Tyga, adds that she would definitely consider herself a feminist, given that she doesn’t “depend on a man or anybody else.”

“I make my own money and start my own businesses, and I feel like I’m an inspiration for a lot of young girls who want to stand on their own,” she explains.

In addition to starring on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the social media maven also has a campaign with Puma, fashion lines with PacSun and Topshop that she shares with sister Kendall Jenner, as well as a line of Lip Kits that have sold out in minutes.

But just because the star is constantly posting about her life to social media doesn’t mean that she envisions that level of exposure forever.

“I only show people what I want them to see,” she told the magazine, noting that she hopes to one day focus solely on her beauty line. “And in time, I think I’ll just slowly start moving behind the scenes. The show has to end eventually, and I’m not going to leave until we’re done with it, but by 20 I want to have the whole of my cosmetics line out because that’s my primary focus. I definitely won’t want to be doing anything else that would make me more public.”

