Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Owes Nearly a Million Dollars in Back Taxes

Rack city? Tyga has accumulated an enormous amount in unpaid taxes over the course of six years — totaling nearly $1 million.

The “King Of The Jungle” rapper, 28, owes the federal government $890,183.87 in back taxes for six years, from 2011 to 2016, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly that were filed in February.

This isn’t the first time there have been signs that the Kingin’ With Tyga star is dealing with money woes. In September 2016, Tyga’s red Ferrari was reportedly repossessed — while he and his girlfriend at the time, Kylie Jenner, were car shopping — after he failed to make lease payments. The Life of Kylie star later purchased a brand-new Bentley Bentayga for Tyga, sharing a photo of the impressive whip on her social media accounts in an attempt to shut down reports of the repossessions and financial problems.

“So, fake stories came out today. The blogs almost ruined it and said me and T were at the Bentley dealership when really it was only me,” Jenner, 20, said at the time. “And I had to lie to T and say, ‘I have no idea, T, what the story is. I was not at a Bentley dealership.’ But I was!”

The “Ayo” rapper addressed the repossession himself, when he tried to play it off as a joke, saying, “When ur lil baby cops u the Bentley truck and hides your Ferrari. Guess I can’t be mad,” next to laughing face emojis. However, days later, Tyga had to forfeit his 2014 Maybach after he failed to make the payments for that vehicle as well.

Later that month, Jenner shared a photo of a large oval-shaped diamond ring alongside Tyga’s — who was also showing off some major bling — captioning it, “If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring is gonna look like.”

Jenner and Tyga eventually broke up for good in April 2017 — right before the reality star met Travis Scott, who she now shares daughter Stormi Webster with.

