Speaking out. Kylie Jenner’s hot bodyguard, Tim Chung, released a statement via Instagram to deny the rumors that he is the father of the reality star’s baby, Stormi Webster.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he wrote in a post on Saturday, May 12, after online speculation that Jenner’s 3-month-old daughter with Travis Scott looks like Chung. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

My first and last comment. A post shared by TIM CHUNG (@timmm.c) on May 12, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

He added: ”There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family.”

TMZ caught up with Chung on Thursday, May 10, outside a nightclub in West Hollywood and asked him about the paternity rumors. After the question, he smiled, laughed and said: “I can’t answer that.”

The statement comes after the Life of Kylie star’s fans flooded social media with side by side photos of Chung and Stormi to point out the resemblance they saw between them. Some said that they believed the bodyguard, who is also a model, was the child’s real father and not the “Butterfly Effect” rapper, 26.

Fans have also been gushing about the bodyguard’s good looks. One Twitter user wrote: “Whoooo is Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard AND WHY IS HE SO FINE.” Another added: “Sorry I was late to work, I was busy reading about Kylie Jenners bodyguard on twitter.”

The makeup mogul and her boyfriend welcomed Stormi on February 1. After months of keeping a low profile on social media and in the public eye, the reality star announced their baby’s arrival with a post on Instagram. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote on February 4. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. … I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

