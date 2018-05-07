Who’s the hottie? Fans of Kylie Jenner have been gushing over photos of her newborn daughter Stormi since she released the first look at the brown-eyed baby girl last month, but on Monday, May 7, all eyes were on someone else close to the 20-year-old reality star — her bodyguard.

After photos of Tim Chung — who also moonlights as a male model — began surfacing over the weekend, Twitter users couldn’t help but gush over the guard, and of course, share their jealousy of Jenner.

“Good morning. This is Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, Tim Chung,” a commenter tweeted alongside multiple photos of the man in charge of the Life of Kylie star’s security. “Whoooo is Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard AND WHY IS HE SO FINE,” another commenter added.

“Me: *shows my mom Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard* My mom: damn, who’s guarding HIS body?,” one fan joked. “Same girl. Same.” Another added: “If you look like Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard, my dms are open.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who welcomed Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1 — has yet to respond to the Twittersphere frenzy over Chung, however, he played it up in an Instagram Story on Sunday, May 6.

“Happy Sunday,” he wrote in a video of himself walking an adorable dog. “Got dragged out by this one today.”

Scroll below to see more fan reactions!

Kinda wanna move to LA so I can get arrested by Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard. LAPD got ittt🤷🏻‍♀️ — petty wap (@awhtee) May 7, 2018

Kylie Jenner’s Bodyguard’s instagram is:

timmm.c

You’re welcome😌 — saarah (@SallieSaarah) May 7, 2018

kylie jenner’s bodyguard is so hot man 🤤 — tesfaye (@orozconaysa) May 7, 2018

Sorry I was late to work, I was busy reading about Kylie Jenners bodyguard on twitter — 𝒦𝓇𝒾𝓈 👑 (@thirdcoastgyal) May 7, 2018

