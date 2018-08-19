Kylie Jenner doesn’t mess around with rumors. The reality star set the record straight on Saturday, August 18, after a Twitter user claimed that Jenner’s beau, Travis Scott, had moved out of her Calabasas, California home.

In a since deleted tweet, the instigator claimed there was trouble in paradise between the 21-year-old lip kit maven and rapper, 26.

“Remember how my dad is a mover, and moves all the Kardashian/Jennner‘s????? Well home boy spilled the tea and told me that TRAVIS SCOTT AND KYLIE SPLIT,” the tweet read. “He said they moved all of Travis‘ s—t out of her house….Kylie also gave my dad more tequila so it’s lit.”

A fan account for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram — and Jenner chimed in.

“Obviously fake,” she commented with an emoji. “S—t was never moved i never gave anyone tequila.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has cleared the air about where she and Scott — with whom she shares 7-month-old daughter, Stormi — reside. The Kylie Cosmetics founder dished on their living situation for Vogue Australia’s September cover story.

“I’m actually scrolling through Instagram right now, and it says that me and Travis don’t live together, and so I just want to say that we never miss a night with each other,” she clarified. “We go back and forth from my Calabasas house and the city home that we actually got together. So just if you wanted to add that in.”

The E! TV personality and Astroworld artist were first linked in April 2017 after they were spotted together at Coachella. The two welcomed their first child together in February.

