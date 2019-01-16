Celebrity Sightings

Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Abs in a Pink Crop Top

By
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Fashion Nova

Celebs were out and about this week, from Kylie Jenner showing off her abs in a pink crop top, to Arnold Schwarzenegger stopping by a workout class, to Justin Timberlake and Ashlee Simpson both dining at STK Atlanta. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

Kylie Jenner showed off her pink Fashion Nova crop top on Instagram.

Joanna Krupa celebrated the launch of Elphia Beauty at Las Vegas hotspot APEX Social Club at PALMS Casino Resort.

Josephine Skriver rocked a retro varsity jacket and mouse ears to celebrate Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s 90th Anniversary in L.A.

Ashton Kutcher attended WeWork’s Second Annual Creator Global Finals at the Microsoft Theater in L.A.

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana
Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for American Express

Jesse Metcalfe and fiancé Cara Santana helped American Express celebrate the opening weekend of Hamilton in Puerto Rico with opportunities to Shop Small and Dine Small in San Juan.

— Casall, a brand loved by Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more showed off their fitness gear at the Active Collective show in Anaheim, California.

— Shiseido Global Color Artist Patrick Ta used Shiseido’s Controlled Chaos Mascara on Olivia Munn for the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Fabletics

Kelly Rowland celebrated the launch of her first-ever capsule collection for Fabletics by hosting an intimate workout class led by her trainer, Massy Arias, in L.A.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

Olivia Palermo rocked Adornmonde earrings and a dRA Clothing dress on Instagram.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by Ladder and Rise Nation’s full body workout class in West Hollywood.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Justin Timberlake dined at STK Atlanta with friends and ordered tuna tartare, a round of filets with crab topping and blackened shrimp and lobster. Timberlake, who coincidently was dining across from Ashlee Simpson, gave the restaurant manager a hug on his way out.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!