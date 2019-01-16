Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Abs in a Pink Crop Top

Celebs were out and about this week, from Kylie Jenner showing off her abs in a pink crop top, to Arnold Schwarzenegger stopping by a workout class, to Justin Timberlake and Ashlee Simpson both dining at STK Atlanta. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kylie Jenner showed off her pink Fashion Nova crop top on Instagram.

— Joanna Krupa celebrated the launch of Elphia Beauty at Las Vegas hotspot APEX Social Club at PALMS Casino Resort.

— Josephine Skriver rocked a retro varsity jacket and mouse ears to celebrate Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s 90th Anniversary in L.A.

— Ashton Kutcher attended WeWork’s Second Annual Creator Global Finals at the Microsoft Theater in L.A.

— Jesse Metcalfe and fiancé Cara Santana helped American Express celebrate the opening weekend of Hamilton in Puerto Rico with opportunities to Shop Small and Dine Small in San Juan.

— Casall, a brand loved by Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, Gabrielle Union and more showed off their fitness gear at the Active Collective show in Anaheim, California.

— Shiseido Global Color Artist Patrick Ta used Shiseido’s Controlled Chaos Mascara on Olivia Munn for the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

— Kelly Rowland celebrated the launch of her first-ever capsule collection for Fabletics by hosting an intimate workout class led by her trainer, Massy Arias, in L.A.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Olivia Palermo rocked Adornmonde earrings and a dRA Clothing dress on Instagram.

— Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by Ladder and Rise Nation’s full body workout class in West Hollywood.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Justin Timberlake dined at STK Atlanta with friends and ordered tuna tartare, a round of filets with crab topping and blackened shrimp and lobster. Timberlake, who coincidently was dining across from Ashlee Simpson, gave the restaurant manager a hug on his way out.

